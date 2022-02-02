DTM race winner Manuel Reuter returns to series

DTM race winner Manuel Reuter will be returning to the series as the new manager of Grasser Racing, who will be entering four Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs into the DTM this year.

The 60-year-old raced in the series from 1986 to 2005, taking four victories from 86 starts and finishing the 2000 championship in second place behind the dominant Bernd Schneider. Away from his DTM exploits, Reuter has taken victories in karting, formula racing, and sportscars, including two wins at the 24 hours of Le Mans, a first place at the Nürburgring 24 Hour race along with the ITC title in 1996.

While Reuter has hung up his helmet, he has continued to be involved in motorsport as a media pundit, team consultant, coach and official. He has already proven his worth as a team manager, leading Rutronik Racing to drivers’ and team championships in the 2019 ADAC GT Masters.

“Gottfried [Grasser] contacted me at the end of last year and laid out GRT’s plans for the DTM. I immediately found the project interesting, and we soon came to an agreement about working together,” said Reuter.

“The team is a permanent fixture in GT3 racing, so making the step up to the DTM is the logical thing to do. The racing series has developed extremely well with the GT3 regulations and has regained much of its former appeal.

“It has become more attractive for teams and manufacturers alike. I am very much looking forward to being part of GRT’s endeavours and to returning to the DTM in the role of Team Manager and Sporting Director. I have many great memories of the sport, and I’m excited about the journey ahead.”

Team principal Gottfried Grasser added, “We are incredibly happy to welcome Manuel to GRT. To have filled the role of Team Manager and Sporting Director with such a well-known and capable figure is an important milestone for our organisation.

“He knows motorsport inside out, and I am very much in favour of having someone with such a background in our ranks. I also know him from the ADAC GT Masters and have always been impressed by the way he operates in team management.

“I had always hoped that we might be able to bring Manuel on board one day. Everyone in the team will benefit from his experience, and I’m really looking forward to working with him on this long-term project.”