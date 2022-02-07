Halfords Racing with Cataclean confirm Shedden and Rowbottom return for 2022 BTCC season, third seat ‘still up for grabs’

Team Dynamics Motorsport have confirmed today (7 February) that Gordon Shedden and Dan Rowbottom will return to form Halfords Racing with Cataclean in the Honda Civic Type R once again as the 2022 BTCC season approaches.

Rowbottom returned to the championship in 2021 with the title sponsor backing and showed he deserved his place on the grid winning his first race and claiming a pole position as well as dominating the Jack Sears Trophy.

Shedden will look to go full speed ahead in his second season after a double win at Donington Park and seven podiums albeit in a season where consistency saw his title fight diminished.

They will be joined by a third driver in the team after obtaining the TBL with Team Principal, Matt Neal confirming that this seat is very much up for grabs.

“These are two of the best drivers on the grid and we wanted to make sure we retained them for the 2022 season. Dan has proven himself as a title-winning package and with Gordon being a three-time BTCC Champion already, his credentials speak for themselves. The third drive is still up for grabs, and we currently still have a vacant position, so let’s see what happens,” said Neal.

“The engineers have been working tirelessly since the end of the season to build two brand new cars for this new Hybrid era, and we are looking at a full-on attack to win all the titles this season!”

“I’m over the moon to be back for a second season with Cataclean and Team Dynamics,” added Rowbottom. “I’d said to the guys from the outset ‘give me a strong car and I’ll prove to you I can drive’ and I certainly proved all my sceptics wrong last season and showed everyone that I can truly race. This year has got to be maximum focus for me to win the outright Drivers’ Championship, that is my goal and that is what I’ll be aiming for!”

“This is mega for me,” concluded Shedden. “I set my sights on winning the Championship last year, but lady luck just wasn’t on my side – we had a great car, but just couldn’t capitalise on it. I’ll be all guns blazing this year to get that elusive and record-equalling fourth title! The boys have been working their socks off during the off-season to give us cars that will be super competitive, so we both need to go out there now and repay their hard work. I cannot wait to get back in the car again, it seems like a long time ago we were last racing.”