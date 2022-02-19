Harry King joins Lechner Racing for 2022 Porsche Supercup season

2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King has joined front running Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup squad BWT Lechner Racing for the upcoming season in the one-make sports car series that supports the FIA Formula 1 World Championship throughout Europe.

The 21-year old made his Supercup debut last season and picked up three top-ten finishes throughout the season, including a sixth place in the second race at Monza.

“I take a lot of pride in being chosen for this opportunity by Robert and Walter Lechner. Lechner Racing has an amazing international track record and both Robert and Walter have had very successful careers as racing drivers themselves, so we understand each other’s desire to succeed,” explained King.

“A team like Lechner with 8 drivers and 11 team titles in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup speaks volumes and to be able to be part of a team of this calibre is very motivating to say the least.” he added.

Credit: Dan Bathie / Jakob Ebrey Photography

King has worked his way up from Karting and into sports car racing, taking part in the Ginetta Junior series before graduating in the to the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, taking third place in the championship in 2018.

2019 saw King take the title in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup before he moved in to Porsche Carrera Cup GB as a Porsche GB Junior driver. A stellar year followed and King dominated the series to take the championship in an emphatic way. Last season brought a further three victories and also saw him make his Porsche Supercup debut with Team Parker Racing.

“I was attracted to GT racing and especially to Porsche. So being where I am now is fantastic. I already spent a bit of time at the team´s headquarter near Salzburg, and everybody was very welcoming, which made me feel comfortable right away. We all share the same hunger and goals to be successful in the future.”

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible and especially Porsche GB for their support over the last two years as a Porsche GB Junior, which helped me a lot in developing further and reaching my goals.”

Credit: BWT Lechner Racing

BWT Lechner Racing Team Principal Robert Lechner, added, “He is a huge talent, I have watched him for quite closely in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB as well as in his Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup appearances in 2021. He has the speed, the race craft and he is working hard – you don´t win the highly competitive British Porsche Carrera Cup for nothing.

“I believe he will be a very strong force for our team in the fight for both the team and the drivers championship and being able to plan with him already for more than one year into the future is an ideal precondition to reach our goals.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit