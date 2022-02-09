Jaguar TCS Racing Feeling Confident on Return to Mexico City

After a hiatus from the circuit for a couple of years, Formula E will be returning to the unique and notoriously tricky Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

The Mexico City ePrix has plenty of challenges thanks to the high speeds and low downforce caused by the circuit’s high altitude location (2,240 metres above sea level – the highest circuit on the entire calendar!), making it very difficult for both the drivers and the engineers to get the car perfectly set up for the track.

One team that has a particularly good track record at this circuit is Jaguar TCS Racing and it’s not surprising that everyone in the team seems to be feeling confident going into the upcoming race weekend.

“After two years away from the iconic Mexico City circuit, everyone at Jaguar TCS Racing are certainly looking forward to being back in Mexico City in front of the passionate fans,” said Jaguar TCS Racing‘s Team Principal James Barclay about the upcoming ePrix.

“The Hermanos Rodríguez circuit has some unique demands but it is one that we have performed well at during previous seasons. Saying that we are not complacent and do not underestimate the challenge ahead.

“We have already seen in Rounds 1 and 2 how competitive the field is this year. Even though the results didn’t fully reflect it, we took positives from the speed of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 in Diriyah so we are focussed on optimising all elements of the race day and fighting for points and podiums in Mexico.“

One member of the Jaguar TCS Racing team who certainly enjoyed the last time Formula E went to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues was Mitch Evans. “Last time in Mexico City was a great moment for me and the team; to be able to take the win and lift that trophy is a feeling I’d love to replicate this weekend,” he said. “After Diriyah, the whole team is really focused on delivering a clean race and strong results again.“

Sam Bird, one of Formula E’s longest-serving and most successful drivers, is also excited to return to the circuit this year. “I’m looking forward to returning to Mexico City, I’ve had some really strong performances here in the past and I’m confident I can build on those again this weekend,” he said. “The I-TYPE 5 has excellent pace and the team have worked hard to pull together such a strong package for both Mitch and I. For my part, I’m going to take each session as it comes and stay focussed on racing for points and podiums as always.“

Both of Jaguar TCS Racing’s drivers are looking forward to returning to Mexico City (Credit: Jaguar TCS Racing)

On the more technical side of things, Jaguar TCS Racing‘s Technical Manager Phil Charles had quite a lot to say about how the race could turn out. “The Mexico City circuit has provided some enthralling Formula E racing in the past: a tricky track to drive and certainly not an easy place for the engineers to setup a car,” he explained.

“This is allied with several good overtaking opportunities and there is reduced drag with the less dense air, due to the high-altitude location. This means straight speeds are high as the cars move to overtake each other, all of which gives some great racing.“

“In terms of the track itself, it is made up of a large portion of the main circuit and some alternative sections used specifically for Formula E. The abrasive tarmac means tyres can suffer from extremely high temperatures and keeping the tyre in its ‘happy’ window throughout the qualifying lap is a balancing act of how aggressive you can be traded against tyre performance.

“We also see some subtle track undulations which can unbalance the car, such as through the difficult, long and fast final corner and we have experienced significant track evolution in the past. Drivers and engineers will need to be on top of their game as track conditions improve throughout the race day.“

Will Jaguar TCS Racing build upon the success it’s already created at this historic motorsports venue? It’s very possible that it could! We’ll just have to see what happens when we go green in Mexico City this weekend. The race will be held on 12 February 2022 and start at 16:00 local time.