Jaguar will supply Powertrains for Envision Racing for Generation 3 of Formula E

Envision Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing have had a close and fierce rivalry between the two of them over the years in Formula E. They have also had a driver who has driven for both teams in Sam Bird, who switched to Jaguar from Envision a couple of years ago.

Now it looks like the two of them will be even closer on track in the coming years, as Envision has now signed a multi-year agreement for Jaguar to provide the team with powertrains.

This will begin from the start of the Gen 3 era next year and replace Envision Racing‘s current powertrain supplier Audi, who pulled out of Formula E as a customer team last year. As with all the other teams, the batteries will be supplied by Williams Advanced Engineering.

Envision Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing have a combined number of 15 wins and 40 podiums so far in Formula E. As well as their racing aspirations, both teams are fully committed to sustainability via Jaguar Land Rover‘s Reimagine strategy (part of which involves making Jaguar a fully-electric brand by 2025) and Envision Racing‘s Race Against Climate Change strategy. Both of these factors resulted in Jaguar being Envision Racing‘s first choice as a brand new powertrain supplier and technical partner.

“We are pleased to announce that we will supply Envision Racing with our Jaguar Formula E powertrain in Gen3,” said James Barclay, Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover Motorsport. “They are one of the most competitive teams in Formula E and it’s an honour that they want to use Jaguar’s powertrain technology in this new era of FIA Formula E. We look forward to working and achieving further successes together in the future. We have a huge amount of respect for Sylvain and all of the Envision Racing team – they are an ideal customer team for Jaguar.“

“Envision Racing will be able to optimise their own performance so we remain rivals on track. We race to innovate together and I’m excited to see four Jaguar powered Formula E race cars line up on the grid alongside each other next season.“

“Jaguar has been one of our fiercest competitors in Formula E since they joined the Championship in 2016,“ said Envision Racing’s Managing Director and CTO Sylvain Filippi. “The team’s advanced powertrain technology and overall commitment to its Formula E programme made them the most attractive option to us.“

“Formula E is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, inspiring and exciting the next generation of motorsport fans in cities across the globe. But more exciting is the fact it is arguably the most collaborative sport in the world because we recognise the role that we can play in solving one of the biggest problems of our time in the race against climate change.“