Formula E

Jean-Éric Vergne on Mexico City Podium: “I think today we were the second best team”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: FIA Formula E

Jean-Éric Vergne secured his first podium finish of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season in the Mexico City E-Prix, but he acknowledged that his DS Techeetah team were only the second-best team at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team galloped to a one-two finish in Saturday’s race, with Vergne forced to battle with the likes of Edoardo Mortaro, Robin Frijns and his Techeetah team-mate António Félix da Costa for the final position on the podium.

He ran second behind ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Mortara in the early laps before Porsche showed their hand, and he ultimately passed the Swiss driver with four laps remaining to ensure the top three spot.

With Porsche running hard to extend the race by one lap at the end, Vergne says the decision by the team to conserve energy early paid off as he was able to take third place, even though the pace of the Porsche’s made it impossible for anything better.

However, he was pleased with the way Techeetah responded after a difficult opening to the season in the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, and he hopes the progress can continue into the Rome E-Prix in April as he seeks his first victory of the year.

“It was a really interesting race with the different strategies with Porsche,” said Vergne. “I think that our team did a great call in changing my strategy to be able to finish 40 laps instead of 39.

“I lost some places at first but I was able to win them back at the end. I think today we were the second best team and we will keep working to be the best team.

“We improved a lot since Riyadh and the goal is to score points at all the races or even win podiums if we can. Now we go home, hungry for more victories.”

Share
12512 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

André Lotterer: “We showed that we’re serious contenders for the world championship title”

By
1 Mins read
André Lotterer finished the Mexico City E-Prix in second place, but he feels the one-two finish for Porsche proves the team are serious challengers for the 2021-22 title.
Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein: “I hope this victory gives the team new confidence”

By
1 Mins read
Pascal Wehrlein hopes for more race victories this season after finally taking his and Porsche’s first win in Formula E in the Mexico City E-Prix.
Formula E

Wehrlein Leads Porsche 1-2 to Take First Formula E Victory in Mexico City

By
3 Mins read
Pascal Wehrlein is finally a Formula E race winner as he put his previous disappointments in Mexico behind him to triumph ahead of Porsche team-mate André Lotterer.