Matt Mills joins Young’s for limited Truck schedule

Matt Mills will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on 4 March 2022 when he drives the #20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will be the first of four races with the team as he will also race at Kansas Speedway (14 May), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (4 June), and Richmond Raceway (13 August). J.F. Electric will sponsor his truck.

Mills ran eleven Truck races between 2016 and 2018, with his most recent start being a thirty-first for now-David Gilliland Racing at Michigan’s Corrigan Oil 200. He notched two top twenties for Faith Motorsports at Kansas and Dover in 2017.

Las Vegas is the only track of his four on which he has previously raced in the Trucks, finishing twenty-fifth for Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing in 2017. Gateway is close to J.F. Electric’s headquarters in Edwardsville, Illinois.

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite race tracks,” said Mills. “The track always provides a fun atmosphere at a great facility and I seem to usually have good speed in whatever I go there in. I am looking forward to continuing that pace with the Young’s Motorsports team next month too.”

The 25-year-old primarily competes in the Xfinity Series, and is set for his sixth season there with B.J. McLeod Motorsports. In 2021, he finished twenty-ninth in points with a best run of fourteenth at Michigan. In seven career Xfinity starts at Las Vegas, his best run is twenty-fourth in 2019. Four runs at Kansas included a twentieth in 2019 while seven Richmond races saw a pair of thirteenths in the 2020 races. He also finished thirty-eighth in his Cup Series début at Kansas last year.

Although Mills’ 2022 schedule will likely be mainly in the Xfinity Series, it is possible that barring any changes, he will declare for Truck points as the Gateway race is a Triple Truck Challenge round, which only admits those accumulating points in the Truck standings. Gateway also falls on the same day as the Xfinity race at Portland.

The Young’s #20 will be shared by various drivers in 2022 including Mills; Danny Bohn will pilot it at Daytona. The team also has a pair of full-time trucks with the #02 split between Mills’ former BJMM team-mate Jesse Little and Kaz Grala, while Spencer Boyd is in the #12.

“I am extremely proud that Matt has decided to return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season with Young’s Motorsports,” commented team head Tyler Young. “Four races means four opportunities for us to get the #20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado inside the top ten and that is exactly what we plan to do.”