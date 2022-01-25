Danny Bohn joins Young’s Motorsports for Daytona

Danny Bohn will have a ride for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, and possibly more. On Tuesday, Young’s Motorsports announced Bohn will drive the #20 Chevrolet Silverado at Daytona on what the team described as “a one-race agreement with a vision to increase his schedule in 2022.” North American Motor Car follows him to the team as sponsor.

Bohn ran all but two races in 2021 for On Point Motorsports, a team for whom he had raced since 2019, with a pair of top tens at Knoxville and Talladega en route to a points finish of twenty-second. He did not return to the team for 2022 as Tate Fogleman was signed to take his place. Incidentally, Fogleman was a Young’s driver prior to moving to OPM.

His 2021 also included making his Xfinity Series début in the opener at Daytona for Big Machine Racing Team, whose regular driver Jade Buford was not approved for the superspeedway at the time. Bohn finished nineteenth.

Bohn is a regular in the Whelen Modified Tour, finishing second in the now defunct Whelen Southern Modified Tour as a rookie in 2012.

“I am very excited about joining Young’s Motorsports for Daytona,” commented Bohn. “Time and time again Young’s Motorsports have shown that they build very fast Chevrolet Silverados for the superspeedway races and I am excited to be able to drive one of them next month at Daytona.

“Young’s Motorsports is the most recent superspeedway winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I definitely want to do my part to help keep that statistic alive working alongside my team-mates Spencer (Boyd) and Jesse (Little).”

Young’s will field a triumvirate of trucks with Boyd in the #12 and Little in the #02. Little is new to the team after spending the last two years in the Xfinity Series, while Boyd is in his fourth season. Boyd is the only full-time driver.

Boyd and Fogleman won for the team at Talladega in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“I am so happy to have our Daytona lineup finalised,” team head Tyler Young said. “All three of our drivers are extremely excited and very experienced when it comes to superspeedway racing. Their knowledge, passion, focus and motivation will be a huge benefit for our organisation.

“We’ve proven to be winners in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and are determined return to Victory Lane. It would be incredibly special to pull that off in the season opener at Daytona. We look forward to seeing what our team can accomplish, not only at Daytona but throughout the 2022 season.”