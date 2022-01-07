Spencer Boyd subtracts 8 from number, moves to #12

Spencer Boyd will rock a new number for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. On Friday, Young’s Motorsports announced Boyd will move from the #20 to the #12 Chevrolet Silverado.

After a brief mercenary stint and running the full 2018 Xfinity Series calendar, Boyd joined Young’s for much of the 2019 Truck season. That year, he scored his and Young’s first NASCAR victory at Talladega. In 2021, he ran all but the Knoxville race and finished twenty-fourth in points with a single top ten at Talladega. Boyd also has experience in the Cup Series.

“I’m excited every year to get back to the track and this year is no exception,” commented Boyd. “My schedule last season was jammed packed with seat time so I could get some different perspectives on my driving style. Pickle (crew chief Ryan London) and I are going to take what was learned in those laps and build on them with this #12 team. They work their butts off each week and I’m going to make them proud.”

The #12 was previously piloted by Tate Fogleman, who has signed with On Point Motorsports for 2022. Coincidentally, Fogleman’s maiden NASCAR triumph also came at Talladega in October.

“Spencer has earned the #12 ride, plain and simple,” team head Tyler Young said. “He works harder than any driver out there and I said last year that he is part of our growth strategy, so it’s great to be able to make that step with him.”

Boyd will be joined by Jesse Little, a newcomer to the team who most recently raced in Xfinity; Young’s did not reveal Little’s number with the announcement in December. The team fielded three trucks in 2021 for Boyd and Fogleman, as well as the #02 for Kris Wright who heads to Niece Motorsports.