Nasr and Cameron impressed with new Porsche LMDh prototype

Credit: Porsche

Porsche Penske Motorsport hit the track for a 2,000 kilometre test of the new Porsche LMDh prototype with Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron getting their hands on the new machinery as they continue to develop the car ahead of its debut in the 2023 IMSA and FIA WEC seasons.

Nasr had a stellar season in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship – DPi class with Action Express Racing last year, securing four victories on his way to the championship title in the Cadillac DPi-V.R, adding another prototype championship win to his 2018 IMSA title.

Towards the end of 2021 both Nasr and Dane Cameron were announced as Porsche Works drivers, the Brazilian was excited to hit the track in the new car, “These were my first laps in the LMDh car – a terrific experience. Although the car is brand new, we managed to cover a lot of kilometres. That was great and shouldn’t be underestimated. We could even begin the setup work and tyre test,” said Nasr.

Credit: Porsche

“My impression of the vehicle is positive and I’ll leave Barcelona with a smile. I was very much looking forward to these first runs. Now I got the chance to finally work with the Porsche Penske Motorsport team, take the wheel and step on the gas. It was a very special experience for me and makes me excited for everything to come in the future.”

Cameron has an equally impressive North American racing record, having won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD title in 2014 and DPi titles in 2016 and 2019.

“I climbed into the LMDh car for the first time a good fortnight ago in Weissach. That was primarily about functional tests. The progress that’s been made up to our first laps at Barcelona is impressive,” said Cameron.

Credit: Porsche

During the test days, we made consistent progress. Each day we managed to cover more mileage and the performance improved noticeably. Of course, at this early development stage, it’s not about pushing to the very limit.

On the contrary: our approach is very conservative. Based on this, my impression is extremely positive, because there is still an incredible amount of potential to further improve our new car.” 

