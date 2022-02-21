Porsche complete 2,000km test with new LMDh prototype

Last week Porsche Penske Motorsport passed a milestone in their LMDh programme as they hit the track in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya, completing more that 2,000 kilometres during the few days.

Porsche works driver Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron got behind the wheel of the new car as they focussed on setting up the car, developing the tyres and optimising the interaction between the V8 turbo ending and the hybrid elements to meet the new prototype class rules.

“The successful tests in Barcelona were an enormously important step,” said Thomas Laudenbach, with the Vice President Porsche Motorsport. “During our first laps on our test track in Weissach, it was critical to ensure that the basic functions of the LMDh prototype worked.

“In Spain, we saw the entire scope of development: endurance runs, setup work and, very importantly, the optimisation of the interaction between all partners involved in this project.

“I found it very impressive how quickly the employees from Porsche, Penske, Michelin, Multimatic and others came together as a unit. I’d like to thank everyone for the part they played.”

Credit: Porsche

“We completed the first tests on a ‘real’ racetrack and managed to more than double the previous mileage of the new Porsche LMDh to over 2,000 kilometres,” added Urs Kuratle, Director Factory Motorsport LMDh. “This shows that we used the time after the planned but cancelled tests very well for this intensive preparation. Including our partners, more than 70 people were at the track.

“From an organisation viewpoint, that was another challenge. We’ve made major progress not only with the car but with the operational cooperation and processes within Porsche Penske Motorsport. But we still have a long way to go before we’re where we want to be.”

Jonathan Diuguid, Managing Director Porsche Penske Motorsport was impressed with what the team managed to achieve during the tests, “We made great progress from day to day during these tests. The feedback from the drivers, the engineers and the team was consistently positive,”

“We’re the first to put an LMDh vehicle through its paces in test mode. This gives us the chance to systematically sort out every aspect over the coming weeks and months and to take on the competition in 2023 with the best possible preparation.”

