Richardson Racing confirm 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB line-up

Richardson Racing will return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for their third year, with a two-car entry with the new Porsche 911GT3 Cup ‘Type 992’ car.

Following their debut in 2020 with a single car for Will Martin, the team expanded to a three-car team for 2021, running Martin once again, and adding Ginetta GT5 Champion Josh Malin and Will Bratt to their line-up.

The newly-crowned BRDC Rising Star, Will Martin heads back to the championship with the team he joined back in 2018, working his way up through the Ginetta Junior Championship with nine wins and a top-three championship finish in 2019.

It wasn’t long before Martin made his mark on the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, taking a win at his home circuit of Thruxton, and taking a further five podium finishes. 2021 saw more of the same for Martin, taking two victories in the highly competitive championship, taking a second fifth-place finish in the standings.

“I am extremely delighted to have extended my deal with Richardson Racing for another season, and am honoured to be racing with them for a third year in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB,” said Martin.

“We’ve enjoyed some really strong results over the past two seasons, and I’m looking forward to the challenges that are ahead in 2022 as we make the move to the new 992 Cup Car.

“Having ended the 2021 season on a high with a win in the final round, I hope we can carry that form into the new year and start off strongly when we get to Donington Park. I’m feeling confident about what we can achieve this season and can’t wait to get started.”

As Martin focuses on further victories, Jack Bartholomew moves up from the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB to join him in Carrera Cup GB.

Credit: Porsche GB

Bartholomew comes with a lot of experience under his belt already, despite being only 23-years-old. After starting his racing career in karting, he moved in to BRDC Formula 4 in 2015. Following his time in single-seaters he moved in to the British GT Championship, taking second place in the GT4 class, before switching to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia and Middle East series’, finishing third in both in 2017.

2018 brought title success in the UAE, complemented with a second place finish in Super Trofeo Asia. 2019 saw a return to Europe as ht secured a top three finish in Super Trofeo Europe.

Like most, 2020 saw a wasted season as the results of the COVID-19 pandemic; 2021 presented a new opportunity in the shape of the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB, securing two victories and a second place in the championship.

“The opportunity to join the Carrera Cup GB this season and to race on the TOCA package full time is a massive one, and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Bartholomew. “I also can’t wait to start working with the team as they have shown they can fight for wins in recent seasons and from the moment we first spoke back in December, it was clear how professional they are.

“It’s a bit of a cliche to say you want to win as that is what every driver feels going into a new season, but I’d like to think we can be in the mix towards the front, and a realistic goal for me would be to try and secure a top three finish in both the rookie and overall championships.

“I have no doubt that it will be a tough year and that consistency will be key, but the fact that this is the first season for the 992 car will level the playing field a bit as it is different to the outgoing machine. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly drivers and teams get up to speed with the new car, but I can’t wait to get out there testing and am looking forward to the first round.”

