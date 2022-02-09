ROKiT Venturi Racing Entering Mexico City ePrix on a high

The start of this year’s Formula E season couldn’t have gone much better for ROKiT Venturi Racing. The Monegasque team picked up some big points on the streets of Diriyah (including a win in the second race from Edoardo Mortara and a third place finish in the same race from Lucas Di Grassi!) and is currently in first place in the constructors’ championship. As a result, morale is running high. It’s no surprise, then, that the team are entering the Mexico City ePrix on a high!

“Our weekend in Diriyah was a great way to start the season and scoring back-to-back double points finishes – including a double podium and win for the second race – was a fantastic result for the team,” said Team Principal Jérôme D’Ambrosio, who was promoted from Deputy Team Principal this year following Susie Wolff‘s promotion to CEO.

“This reflected the level of performance that we know that we are capable of and heading to Mexico City, we need to ensure that we maintain this consistency. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a circuit that has suited our team and drivers in the past – between them Edo and Lucas hold three podiums and two wins at the track. Our motivation is very high and if we continue to take the same methodical approach and qualify well, I’m confident that we can again compete at the front and fight for good points.“

Last year’s vice-champion Edoardo Mortara is definitely excited to return to Mexico City, where he finished third at Formula E’s last outing there in 2019. “I really enjoy racing in Mexico and I’m looking forward to returning to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez,” he said.

“The Mexican fans have an incredible passion for motorsport and every time we race through Foro Sol there is an amazing energy that makes every single lap a unique experience. Mexico is a country I have performed well at in past seasons and coming from a competitive weekend in Diriyah, I feel that momentum could be on our side.

“If we are able to maintain the level of performance that we had in the season opener, we could deliver another strong weekend. The goal for us is always the same – scoring good points consistently so we remain in the hunt.“

Edoardo Mortara is hoping to build on his fantastic start to this year’s Formula E season (Credit: FIA Formula E)

Formula E veteran Lucas Di Grassi, who has many great memories of racing in Mexico City, will be coming to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Venturi for the first time. He too is very excited to return to the track there.

He feels that the team could have a really good chance there, “I have some great memories from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez which include two wins in Seasons 3 and 5 and, with a win in Puebla last year, I’m excited to return to Mexico this week,” he said.

“The Mexican fans are something else, when you hear them cheer for you as you race through Foro Sol, you really feel their energy and it’s a very special experience. Heading into the third race of the season, we have very strong momentum and in Diriyah, we showed what we are capable of as a team.

“Because the margins between teams are so fine, qualifying will be extremely important this season, and as we saw in the first two races, being consistently fast throughout this stage is crucial.

“I think if we can progress to the duel stages again and reach the semi-finals at least, we should be in a good position to fight for another strong result. The aim is to finish on the podium again and I’m confident that with our Season 8 package, we have a realistic shot of this in Mexico.“

The lights will go green in Mexico City on 12 February 2022 at 16:00 local time.