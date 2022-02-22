Schumacher joins DTM grid with Mercedes-AMG team Winward

David Schumacher will make the switch from FIA Formula 3 to join the german-texan team Mercedes-AMG team Winward for the upcoming DTM season, joining reigning DTM champion Maximilian Götz and seven-time DTM race winner Lucas Auer.

Schumacher tested a GT car for the first time in November of last year, and commented that “The two car categories are worlds apart,” following his time in single-seater racing. The German will get behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo again tomorrow (Wednesday) at Portimão, Portugal.

“Only because of the considerably higher weight, the GT3 requires a much smoother driving style than the single-seater. Initially, the ABS was a real shock for me, I didn’t know that from a race car at all. Still, I quickly felt at ease in the Mercedes-AMG GT3. It really is a joy to drive,” the 20-year-old said.

With the switch marking his competitive debut in sports cars, Schumacher isn’t setting the bar too high for his maiden DTM season, “I am aware that I have to learn a lot to hold my own in this unbelievably high-class race series. My goal for the first year is to get used to the race car and to take in the many details that are important in DTM. With Lucas and Maximilian, I have two vastly experienced teammates towards whom I can orientate myself.”

David follows in the footsteps of his father Ralf, who raced in the Mercedes factory teams between 2008-12, while his uncle Michael Schumacher also made DTM appearances from 1990-1991 as part of the Mercedes Junior team.

Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD team principal Christian Hohenadel was happy to get the young German on board, “We all know how high the level in DTM is, so from that perspective, his maiden season in this very tough competitive environment can be nothing but a learning year. With all our experience, we will be supporting him as much as we can. I am convinced that David will be bringing us a lot of joy with his talent, his diligence and his team spirit. There is no doubt that he has the perfect genes.”

Frederic Elsner, director event & operations of the DTM organisation ITR, added, “Of course, the fact that David Schumacher is racing in DTM in 2022 is making us happy. The Schumacher name stands for success in international racing and David has already shown very good initial steps in single-seater racing, too.

“The DTM drivers’ field is extremely professional, the competition is hard-fought, so it will certainly be an intense year for him. Still, I am certain that he and his team will be dealing with that in a good way together. Fans can look forward to a super exciting season at this stage already.”

DTM will get underway on 29 April – 1 May at Portimão, Portugal.