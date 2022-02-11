XITE Energy renews Extreme E partnership for 2022

XITE Energy will continue supporting the Extreme E Championship for the series’ second season in 2022.

Located in Bristol, UK, XITE Energy primarily focuses on energy drinks, with the titular product containing natural caffeine from green coffee beans among other ingredients like pansax ginseng and sucralose while containing no sugar. XITE also sells nootropic energy bars that contain seventeen grams of plant protein and a blend of five nootropics like choline and iodine.

“The product is a perfect fit for our Championship,” commented Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “Not only do the drinks taste and make you feel great, but the company also shares many of Extreme E’s core values, particularly its focus and investment in renewable energies and sustainable transport systems. We look forward to collaborating even further with XITE Energy throughout Season 2.”

The company was co-founded by Oliver Bennett and Megan Jones in 2017, after the duo had completed their university studies. Bennett, a business student, began racing in the FIA World Rallycross Championship that year after two years in British Rallycross. XITE Energy has sponsored his rallycross endeavours under the XITE Racing banner.

In 2021, Bennett brought XITE to a pair of newly formed racing series in Extreme E and Nitro Rallycross. In the latter, he ran the full season and won a battle qualifying race in the first race at Utah Motorsports Campus. Bennett finished sixteenth in points of eighteen drivers.

As an Extreme E driver, Bennett teamed up with Christine “GZ” Giampaoli Zonca to race for Hispano Suiza, and XITE’s title sponsorship led to the team’s rebranding as Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team and eventually XITE Energy Racing. The team finished ninth and last in the team championship with a best finish of fifth in the inaugural round at the Desert X Prix. XITE also became an official partner of Extreme E.

“[S]ustainability sits at the heart of both XITE Energy and Extreme E,” said Jones. “We power the drivers in the most natural way possible and Extreme E does the same with the cars. It’s the perfect partnership and we’re very much looking forward to another all-action season of high-energy, sugar-free entertainment.

“If you look at the XITE Energy branding, you’ll see we’re gender neutral and that’s something that’s so important to us. To be involved in a ground-breaking series which employs female and male race drivers in absolute parity is the perfect alignment of XITE Energy and Extreme E.”