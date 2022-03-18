Apprentice of the Year receives Halfords Racing with Cataclean opportunity

19-year-old Cameron Palmer has been crowned the 2022 Halfords BTCC Apprentice of the Year and will spend the season with the Halfords Racing with Cataclean squad ran by Team Dynamics after beating off competition from apprentices up and down the country.

The competition involved a practical assessment and a tough interview, designed to evaluate the entrants’ skills, knowledge and dedication which Palmer from Ashbourne, Derbyshire did in order to impress the panel of judges.

Currently doing his Level Three apprenticeship, Cameron is developing his knowledge on hybrid and electric cars and will be putting this into practice now at the top level in the BTCC going from road cars to a fully fledged Touring Car.

“The Halfords apprenticeship is a great start in the industry,” he said. “I’m learning through hands-on work and can’t wait to work on high performance touring cars. Winning the competition is a huge career opportunity, and I hope it will help me climb the ladder in this exciting industry and one day go into motorsports.”

This could lead to further opportunities for Palmer with Josh Hall who won in 2019 now a fully fledged race car mechanic for Team Dynamics after winning the same award. He will work with the team who currently have Gordon Shedden and Dan Rowbottom confirmed as their two drivers for the 2022 season.