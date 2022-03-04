Butcher targeting 2022 BTCC title tilt after resigning with Toyota Gazoo Racing UK

Rory Butcher was announced to return to Toyota Gazoo Racing UK for a second full season in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) bringing the fore runner consistency as he aims for a Drivers’ title tilt.

Butcher has the added support of Toyota Insurance Services who have come on board to boost the Speedworks Motorsport team’s chances this season.

Last time out, he sealed a trio of victories including a commanding foray at Silverstone and was the third-highest scorer over the final three weekends of the season which he will hope to take into Donington Park (23/24 April). He will be joined by two further drivers in due course.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the BTCC for my fifth full season in the championship. To be coming back with the same team and car is a ‘first’ for me, and that continuity can only be a positive – especially as we head into the new hybrid era, with all the changes that will entail,” said Butcher on resigning.

“Not needing to gel with different people or a different car will be one less thing to have to worry about, and it means we can put everything we’ve learned together so far to good use.”



“I made no secret of the fact that it took me a little while to completely get to grips with the Corolla last year; there was a lot to adapt to, but once we ‘clicked’, we were quick pretty much everywhere, which fills me with a lot of confidence going forward.

“We know we still have a few areas that need ironing out to fully maximise the car’s potential, but we have so much data to draw upon and with the pre-season development we have planned, there’s no reason at all why we shouldn’t be pushing for wins at every circuit.



“Considering what we achieved over the second half of 2021 in particular and the experience and knowledge we have gained, the target has to be to hit the ground running at Donington Park in April and then go into the final event at Brands Hatch in October with a fighting chance of taking the title.

“That will obviously be no easy task in a series as ultra-competitive as the BTCC, but Speedworks is a fantastic team and when we get the Toyota really in the window, it feels like nobody can touch us.



“Due to its extra weight, the hybrid system will inevitably make the car handle slightly differently and will add another element to the competition in giving us all a bit more to think about strategically and racecraft-wise, but ultimately, I think the best teams and drivers will rise to the top. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”