Jack Butel completes EXCELR8 Motorsport line-up for 2022 BTCC season

To complete the line-up for EXCELR8 Motorsport alongside Dan Lloyd and also Tom Ingram and Tom Chilton, Jack Butel will return for his third year in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Butel joined forces with the team in 2021 after an unexpected debut the season prior and made huge strides forward under the Hyundai i30 Fastback N equalling his career best finish at Knockhill and following that up with a double points score at Thruxton.

Albeit his season ended early at Donington Park due to an incident which resulted in a concussion for the Jersey based driver but he will return aiming at Jack Sears Trophy honours in 2022.

“It’s very exciting to be returning to the BTCC for a third season, and to be staying with EXCELR8 for another year,” he said. “After joining the team last year, I made huge steps forwards so it’s fantastic to now have the opportunity to build on everything I was able to learn in 2021.

“The fact that I know the car and the team – and they know me – is something that can only be beneficial, and I feel confident going into the new season as I aim to fight for the Jack Sears Trophy title.

“Having three amazing team-mates in Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton and Dan Lloyd means I will have a wealth of experience alongside me in the garage and that can only help me in my bid for silverware this season.

“I’m confident we’ll hit the ground running when we get to round one and although the new hybrid systems will be something we all have to learn, I’ve been thrown in at the deep end before in touring cars when I was called up for my debut season at the last minute, so I have experience of having to adapt quickly.”