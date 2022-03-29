BTCC

Jackson and Osborne reveal Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan Ford Focus STs

Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne - Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan Racing - Photo - Momentum Social

Ahead of today’s test action at Donington Park, Ollie Jackson and Sam Osborne found their way through the fog to unveil their 2022 BTCC liveries under the Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan banner.

After ditching the black and green of last year, the liveries hark back similarly to the old Motorbase colours of red, white and black with Apec jumping on board alongside Beavis Morgan who have long been a main sponsor of multiple race-winner Jackson.

Having a brand as highly regarded as Apec onboard demonstrates the pull factor that BTCC has this season,” said Team Owner and Team Principal Pete Osborne. “This is just the start of what we hope will be a fruitful partnership and we can’t wait to see how the car looks when it hits the track.”

Our strategy this year is to solidify our position as market leaders in quality, service and support,” added Jamie Hall, Commercial Director of Apec Braking. “Sponsoring Motorbase in the British Touring Car Championship marks a milestone in this journey, increasing brand recognition at consumer level and further lead generation.”

