Jade Edwards set for 2022 BTCC return with second full season at BTC Racing

With the 2022 BTCC season imminent, BTC Racing have confirmed the first of their three drivers for the upcoming season with popular Northampton-based driver, Jade Edwards set to make her return.

Edwards made her debut during a one-off outing at Silverstone in 2020 and achieved her dream of joining the grid full time during the 2021 season with the Steve Dudman ran squad with championship points scored during that maiden effort – being the first female to do so since 2007.

After a challenging but rewarding opening season, she has her sights set on strong results on her return. “I can’t wait for my second full season in the BTCC and I’ll be aiming to build on everything I’ve learnt,” said Edwards.

“I’m not there to make up the numbers and I intend on proving that from the outset. I can’t thank Steve enough for his continued support and for putting his faith in me once again.”

“Jade fully deserves her place on the grid after a promising 2021 season,” said BTC Racing Team Owner, Steve Dudman. “We have every faith in her ability as a racing driver and we’ll assist with her continued development, which I’m sure will see her compete with the very best on a regular basis. Diversity shouldn’t be just a tick box.”

“Whilst I’m new to the team, I’ve known and worked with Jade for many years now, so I’m fully aware of her ability on track,” concluded newly appointed Managing Director of BTC Racing, Danny Buxton.

“My job is to ensure that Jade maximises her performance potential each and every time she’s in the car. If executed correctly, she’ll do an outstanding job.”