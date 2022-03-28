BTCC

Jade Edwards set for 2022 BTCC return with second full season at BTC Racing

By
1 Mins read
Share
Jade Edwards - BTC Racing - Jakob Ebrey Photography

With the 2022 BTCC season imminent, BTC Racing have confirmed the first of their three drivers for the upcoming season with popular Northampton-based driver, Jade Edwards set to make her return.

Edwards made her debut during a one-off outing at Silverstone in 2020 and achieved her dream of joining the grid full time during the 2021 season with the Steve Dudman ran squad with championship points scored during that maiden effort – being the first female to do so since 2007.

After a challenging but rewarding opening season, she has her sights set on strong results on her return. “I can’t wait for my second full season in the BTCC and I’ll be aiming to build on everything I’ve learnt,” said Edwards.

I’m not there to make up the numbers and I intend on proving that from the outset. I can’t thank Steve enough for his continued support and for putting his faith in me once again.

Jade fully deserves her place on the grid after a promising 2021 season,” said BTC Racing Team Owner, Steve Dudman. “We have every faith in her ability as a racing driver and we’ll assist with her continued development, which I’m sure will see her compete with the very best on a regular basis. Diversity shouldn’t be just a tick box.”

Whilst I’m new to the team, I’ve known and worked with Jade for many years now, so I’m fully aware of her ability on track,” concluded newly appointed Managing Director of BTC Racing, Danny Buxton.

My job is to ensure that Jade maximises her performance potential each and every time she’s in the car. If executed correctly, she’ll do an outstanding job.”

Share
210 posts

About author
Head British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) writer for The Checkered Flag - passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts, Tennis and Basketball for other publications full time.
Articles
Related posts
BTCC

Apprentice of the Year receives Halfords Racing with Cataclean opportunity

By
1 Mins read
Cameron Palmer has been crowned the 2022 Halfords BTCC Apprentice of the Year and will spend the season with the squad ran by Team Dynamics working on the Honda Civic Type R.
BTCC

Team BMW unveil new livery for 2022 BTCC season

By
1 Mins read
Team BMW have become the latest to unveil their 2022 BTCC livery with a return to the traditional colours as BMW M celebrates its 50th anniversary.
BTCC

Jack Butel completes EXCELR8 Motorsport line-up for 2022 BTCC season

By
1 Mins read
Jack Butel will return for a second consecutive season with EXCELR8 Motorsport in the BTCC completing their Hyundai i30 Fastback N line-up.