Michael Fassbender set for 24 Hours of Le Mans debut

Michael Fassbender - Porsche
Credit: Porsche

Actor-turned-racer Michael Fassbender is set to make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut this year with the #93 Proton Competition entry alongside Matt Campbell and another to be confirmed driver.

After competing in the Ferrari Challenge North America for a few years, Fassbender partnered with Porsche and together created the Road to Le Mans series on YouTube, which has followed the Irish actor since 2019, as he worked his way up from the bottom of the Porsche Pyramid.

Michael Fassbender - Porsche
Credit: Porsche

Starting out in the Porsche Super Sports Cup in Germany, Fassbender got to grips with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, competing in 10 races throughout the season. He claimed five top-ten finishes, with his best results coming at Hockenheim and Spa-Francorchamps when he finished in eighth place.

2020 saw a mixed bag of competition, as the world battled against COVID, racing programmes were disrupted. Despite this he managed to take part in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup as a guest driver in Barcelona, unfortunately a race that would end with a non-finish. A month later he would get his first taste of the Circuit de la Sarthe, competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland race, supporting the main 24 Hours of Le Mans event.

Michael Fassbender - Porsche
Credit: Porsche

That year also saw him move in to the European Le Mans Series with Proton Competition, competing at Paul Ricard (seventh place), Spa-Francorchamps (fourth place), Monza (fifth place), and Algarve (fourth place).

For 2021 the actor returned to the Proton Competition team in the ELMS for six races, the final race of the season saw him climb on to the podium for the first time in his Porsche career, as the team took second place in Portimao. There was also another Porsche Supercup guest appearance, Hours of Le Mans test with the Proton team.

Michael Fassbender - Proton Competition - Le Mans
Credit: Porsche

2022 will see Fassbender back with the Proton Competition team for the upcoming European Le Mans Series, racing alongside Richard Lietz in the #93 Porsche. With the release of the 2022 24 hours of Le Mans entry list, it was revealed that the actor will finally be making his 24 hours of Le Mans debut, driving alongside Australian Matt Campbell.

Watch the full Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans series here

