Patrick Gallagher returns to NASCAR at COTA for RSS

For the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas on 26 March, RSS Racing will place the #38 Ford Mustang in the hands of Patrick Gallagher, who will make his second career NASCAR start. Belle Haven Investments will sponsor the car, though the team is open to adding more support.

He wrote on social media, “These things are a riot on the road courses, ready to go!”

Gallagher primarily competes in sports cars as a two-time Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) National Champion and current IMSA driver. Mainly racing in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge, he won at Watkins Glen in 2021 on a part-time schedule. He is the 2017 Mazda Global MX-5 Cup champion, a campaign that saw eight wins in twelve tries, and also has experience in the Pirelli World Challenge and GT4 America Series.

In January, he made his Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona début for Crucial Motorsports, driving a McLaren 720S GT3 in the GTD class alongside Lance Bergstein, Paul Holton, and Jon Miller. Gallagher recorded the fastest lap of the quartet but the entry retired after 263 laps and was classified nineteenth in class. He will return to the team for next weekend’s 12 Hours of Sebring.

His first NASCAR start was the 2019 Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio, where he piloted the #99 for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. After starting at the back in thirty-seventh, he finished twenty-third and one lap down.

RSS Racing currently fields the #39 full-time for owner Ryan Sieg, while the #38 is being filled by multiple drivers. C.J. McLaughlin ran the season opener at Daytona while Joe Graf Jr. replaced Timmy Hill at Fontana after Graf failed to qualify in his regular SS-Green Light Racing entry. The most recent race at Las Vegas saw Sieg’s younger brother Kyle in the car. Parker Retzlaff is also scheduled to run some races in the #38.