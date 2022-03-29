ROKiT MB Motorsport unveil Jake Hill’s 2022 BMW 330E M Sport challenger

Ahead of today’s Hybrid Test at Donington Park, ROKiT MB Motorsport have unveiled their striking WSR-run BMW 330e M Sport in the flesh for the first time which will be piloted by title challenger, Jake Hill for the 2022 season.

It is a sixth full campaign for Hill who gets better and better as the years go by and he will enter a new era with Team BMW while still working with Mark Blundell and MB Motorsport who have represented a solid partnership in recent years seeing him seal nine podiums and finish fifth in the Drivers’ Championship last year.

“I’m so excited to finally show off our car for this year,” said Hill. “A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes and it’s great to reveal it to the world ahead of its first public outing on track tomorrow. We’re less than a month from the season opener at Donington Park and it can’t come soon enough!”

“After a busy winter of preparation, I’m delighted to present our 2022 challenger,” added Mark Blundell, ROKiT MB Motorsport Sporting Director. “A heartfelt thanks to all our valued partners for their continued support and to Dick [Bennetts] and all the team at WSR who have prepared the car excellently. I’ve no doubt that with Jake behind the wheel, it will be as fast as it looks!”