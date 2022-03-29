BTCC

ROKiT MB Motorsport unveil Jake Hill’s 2022 BMW 330E M Sport challenger

By
1 Mins read
Share
MB Motorsport
Jake Hill - RoKIT MB Motorsport

Ahead of today’s Hybrid Test at Donington Park, ROKiT MB Motorsport have unveiled their striking WSR-run BMW 330e M Sport in the flesh for the first time which will be piloted by title challenger, Jake Hill for the 2022 season.

It is a sixth full campaign for Hill who gets better and better as the years go by and he will enter a new era with Team BMW while still working with Mark Blundell and MB Motorsport who have represented a solid partnership in recent years seeing him seal nine podiums and finish fifth in the Drivers’ Championship last year.

I’m so excited to finally show off our car for this year,” said Hill. “A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes and it’s great to reveal it to the world ahead of its first public outing on track tomorrow. We’re less than a month from the season opener at Donington Park and it can’t come soon enough!

After a busy winter of preparation, I’m delighted to present our 2022 challenger,” added Mark Blundell, ROKiT MB Motorsport Sporting Director. “A heartfelt thanks to all our valued partners for their continued support and to Dick [Bennetts] and all the team at WSR who have prepared the car excellently. I’ve no doubt that with Jake behind the wheel, it will be as fast as it looks!

Share
214 posts

About author
Head British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) writer for The Checkered Flag - passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts, Tennis and Basketball for other publications full time.
Articles
Related posts
BTCC

Jackson and Osborne reveal Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan Ford Focus STs

By
1 Mins read
Ahead of today’s Installation Test at Donington Park, Ollie Jackson and Sam Osborne found their way through the fog to unveil their Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan Ford Focus STs for the 2022 BTCC season.
BTCC

Title challenger Josh Cook rejoins BTC Racing for fourth season

By
1 Mins read
Josh Cook will re-join Jade Edwards at BTC Racing for the 2022 BTCC season as he aims to claim his first Drivers’ Championship this time around.
BTCC

BTCC grid set to remain at 29 for 2022 season

By
1 Mins read
With the Hybrid Installation Test set to take place at Donington Park tomorrow, it has been confirmed that the BTCC grid will remain at 29 for the upcoming 2022 season.