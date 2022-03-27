Formula 1

Szafnauer Thrilled with Alpine Qualifying – But “Only Half of the Job is Complete”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Image: BWT Alpine F1 Team Media.

Team principal for BWT Alpine F1 Team, Otmar Szafnauer, is “delighted” with a fifth and seventh place start on the grid for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, though remains realistic, claiming that the job is not completely finished.

We’re delighted with today’s Qualifying result with brilliant laps from Esteban and Fernando to put us well inside the top ten for tomorrow’s Grand Prix. We knew from the beginning of the weekend we had the pace to be very competitive, so to see the hard work from everyone at the team pay off is excellent,” says the new Alpine team principal for the 2022 season.”

Szafnauer claims that Alpine are going to work on the strategy for Sunday’s race overnight – “Only half of the job is complete, though, and points are only given out on Sundays. We’ve put ourselves in a great position to have a strong race and we’re looking forward to developing our strategy overnight to ensure both cars are very well placed and prepared to score points.

Finally, the team principal showed his thoughts for Mick Schumacher, who suffered a high-speed accident at turn thirteen, bringing out the red flag and delaying the final five minutes of Qualifying 2. Thankfully the Haas F1 Team driver is okay.

We also wish Mick well after a quite frightening crash during the session. We hope Mick recovers quickly and is in a position to race again soon.”

Alpine’s performance this weekend has been strong so far, and the French outfit will be hoping to score a good amount of points in Sunday’s race.

Image: BWT Alpine F1 Team Media.
Share
12 posts

About author
Joe McCormick is a 20-year old Formula 1 journalist and writer from Devon, who loves everything F1!
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian Qualifying "Confirms our Bahrain Result was Not a Fluke" - Alfa Romeo

By
1 Mins read
Frédéric Vasseur of Alfa Romeo is impressed with the progress his team has made, and is hoping to compete for a double points finish in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher Tweets That He's Okay After Horror Crash

By
1 Mins read
Mick Schumacher who was taken to hospital after crashing heavily during Qualifying, has since tweeted that he’s okay after his terrifying shunt at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Formula 1

Kevin Magnussen “We have to be happy with Q3, but the car was better than P10”

By
1 Mins read
Kevin Magnussen felt fifth on the grid was his for the taking, but he did not factor in problems with his neck affecting him during the top ten shootout in Saudi Arabia.