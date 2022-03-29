Title challenger Josh Cook rejoins BTC Racing for fourth season

After Jade Edwards was announced to return to BTC Racing for the 2022 season, Josh Cook will also rejoin the Steve Dudman ran squad to attempt to win the Drivers’ Championship for the first time.

Cook as usual impressed throughout last year scoring five race wins and seven fastest laps finishing third overall in the highest finishing position to date and will head into a fourth season with the same team with stability potentially the key in the new Hybrid era.

“I am really pleased to be back with BTC Racing for what will be my fourth season with the team,” said Cook. “Steve Dudman has been instrumental in making this happen, so I’m hugely grateful for our continued partnership. Last year was our best to date and I can’t wait to keep the momentum going into 2022.”

While similarly Team Owner Steve Dudman and new Managing Director, Danny Buxton share the same enthusiasm about the return of their star driver.

“Josh has been an integral part of BTC Racing’s development these past three years,” confirmed Dudman. “With his skill, knowledge and race craft, he makes such a strong contribution to the whole team, and he has the grit and determination to be the next Champion. We’re aiming for him to be a title contender from day one.”

“I’ve worked with Josh for many years and seen him develop into one of the most consistent, understated and all-rounded professional drivers,” enthused Buxton. “I’m excited to see him back in the BTC Honda and I’ve absolutely no doubt 2022 is going to be one of his best yet.”