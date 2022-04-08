Ash Hand set for BTCC debut with Power Maxed Racing

Power Maxed Racing has today (FRI8APR) announced that Ash Hand will make his debut in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) during the 2022 season partnering Michael Crees in the Vauxhall Astra.

Hand comes into the BTCC with pedigree having battled with Ash Sutton, current three-time BTCC Drivers’ Champion in the Renault Clio Cup and tested as a result with Motorbase Performance but went on instead to begin a career in British GT where he sealed the GT4 category in his debut year.

So expectations will be high for Hand in his debut season with a multi-year deal penned to begin his Touring Car foray with the Adam Weaver ran squad.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Hand. “The dream after this one is a race win in the BTCC and after that is to be crowned BTCC Champion. The deal we have put together, I believe, gives me the best possible chance of achieving this. A multi-year deal securing my future in BTCC is the holy grail of deals as a race driver.

“Adam [Weaver] and I have been working on this for years and to be honest this is something all racers generally only dream of. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Adam for the faith that he has already put in me and the work he has put in over the last few years to help get this over the line and put me out in one of his cars. I promise I am going to reward that with the results that he and all the team deserve.”

“[Ash] is a great guy,” added Team Principal Adam Weaver. “I absolutely loved watching the battles between Ash Sutton and Ash Hand [in the Renault Clio Cup] – many of which I watched again when I got home. I have watched them all again on YouTube recently, just to remind myself of why I’ve worked so hard to get him in a BTCC car. Everyone knows the talent Sutton has and I just can’t wait to see [Hand] go and challenge him again and very hopefully come out on top this time.

“I know Ash and Creesy will get on brilliantly and I’m really looking forward to being a part of this team. It’s everything we have been working towards and I have never been this excited about the BTCC year ahead!”