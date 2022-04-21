Bianca Bustamante Announces Campaign with IGY6 Motorsports in USF Juniors

17-year-old race driver Bianca Bustamante has announced her signing with IGY6 Motorsports where she will race in the USF Junior Championship, a series which is a pre-step up to Road to Indy ladder series. Across the United States, USF Juniors will be staged at famous tracks with two weekends being supported by Indy Car.

Bustamante will race this weekend on the 23/24 April 2022 for the race opener at the Ozarks International Raceway in Missouri for championship’s first ever season. The race comes just two weeks before Bustamante will make her W Series debut at the Miami International Autodrome on 6-8 May 2022.

She will gain invaluable experience in USF Juniors as this will be her first-ever formula car race weekend. Bustamante will take part in four out of the championship’s six races, missing the final two due to schedule clashes.

The Filipino driver impressed W Series’ Race Director Dave Ryan earlier this year with how quickly she was able to adapt to the cars during pre-season tests in Barcelona and Arizona. Bustamante has gained experience driving formula cars however is yet to compete in them against others during race weekends.

As well as completing W Series pre-season tests, the 17-year-old partook in the USF Juniors Official Test in Barber Motorsports Park at the end of March 2022, where she drove for IGY6 Motorsports again proving her ability to adapt and deliver results.

Credits: CBR Media

USF Juniors Championship 2022 calendar

Round 1-3: Ozarks International Raceway 23/24 April

Round 4-5: Barber Motorsports Park 28/29 April

Round 6-8: Virginia International Raceway 4/5 June

4/5 June Round 9-10: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 8/9 July

Bustamante’s goal is to gain additional experience to improve her skills ahead her debut campaign with W Series 2022 season, where she will be competing with W Series Academy in all 10 rounds.

“I’m truly grateful to have this opportunity to learn and join the USF Juniors which has built a strong entry list of competitive drivers for its debut season. It is important that I make the most of every opportunity behind the wheel, and to get my first-ever formula car race under my belt will definitely teach me a lot” Bustamante explained.

“I had an amazing time during the official test in Barber and felt comfortable in the car right away, so I can’t wait to get my season started with IGY6 Motorsports. I’m very confident that with the teams preparation and technical support from VRD Racing, I’ll be able to maximize this learning opportunity and hopefully improve throughout every session and race this weekend.”