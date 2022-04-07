Buemi, Günther Seeking More Top Ten Finishes across ‘Very Challenging’ Rome Weekend

The Nissan e.dams team are hoping to break into the top ten again this weekend in the Rome E-Prix double header after scoring their first points of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season last time out in Mexico City.

Both Sébastien Buemi and Maximilian Günther had much better energy management than a few other drivers and teams in Mexico and were able to jump up the order in the closing laps as others fell back, ultimately finishing eighth and ninth respectively.

Last year in Rome, Nissan were able to show a good turn of speed, but Buemi could only convert that into a solitary fifth place finish, something he wants to improve on across the two races this year.

“I am looking forward to Rome,” said Buemi. “Last season we were quite competitive but we did not manage to convert our pace into a great result, although I did finish P5 in the first race.

“It’s a very challenging circuit with lots of bumps, but at the last round in Mexico we had a lot more pace in free practice and during the race. I didn’t do a great job in qualifying, but I feel that our car is good and we’ve had a bit of time to bring some new things to it.

“Rome could be a good weekend for us – it’s a track that I like and know well and has a few areas where I can overtake. I’ll be pushing hard for a strong result.”

“The team has done a good job since the last race in Mexico “ – Maximilian Günther

Team-mate Günther says he is keen to get back to racing after over a months break since Mexico City, and he believes he comes to Rome with a good shot at points as Nissan seek improvements with their IM03 powertrain.

And Günther says the Rome circuit is one of his favourites on the Formula E calendar, is fun to drive and a track where overtaking is certainly possible.

“I’m very much looking forward to the two races in Rome,” said Günther. “We’ve had quite a long break, so I am keen to get back racing.

“The team has done a good job since the last race in Mexico to develop and improve the car – we’ve tried to make our overall package stronger. And the track in Rome is fantastic; one of my absolute favourites in the championship.

“It’s a very typical Formula E circuit, with a lot of bumps, tight and open in places, and with some good overtaking opportunities. It’s so much fun to drive on, but there is also a lot to think about in terms of strategy and how you manage your race.

“The whole team is in a great mindset and eager to get back to the action. I can’t wait to be there.”