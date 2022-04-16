Carlin expecting “a new journey” with new GB3 car in 2022

Carlin have delivered four of the last five GB3 Drivers’ Champions, so would be forgiven for being confident going into 2022.

They have an all-new driver line-up for 2022, with Callum Voisin, Javier Sagrera and Roberto Faria in blue for their first, second and third GB3 seasons respectively.

The Checkered Flag spoke to Team Principal, Trevor Carlin ahead of the first qualifying session of the season at Oulton Park.

“Every year’s a new story, a new journey with new drivers,” Carlin said.

“We’ve got a lovely driver line-up with three really quick lads at different stages of their careers so hopefully they’ll get it all together and we’ll run towards the front. It’s nice to have three quick guys.”

This year sees the introduction of the upgraded Tatuus MSV-022 into the Championship. The new car brings a 25bhp power increase and 25 per cent more downforce, boosting lap times by two to three seconds across the calendar.

The inaugural Teams’ Champions’ pre-season testing programme went without a hitch, and the Farnham outfit are happy with how the drivers have adapted to the new car.

“To be honest, this year’s schedule wasn’t too different to the ones we’ve had before. It’s nice to have the new car and we’ve learnt a few things about that.

“We’ve done some chassis development testing but normally it’s about getting the drivers quality mileage and getting the car how they like it. It’s gone very smoothly.”

Carlin added that the car maintains the adaptability of its predecessor, the BF3-020, itself an adaptation of the F4-016, presenting solutions to some challenges it may present throughout the year.

“It’s the same as any category we do from F2 to F4, they’re all spec categories but there’s so much you can change from differentials, dampers, ride heights, cambers, wing settings. There are so many variables, I doubt two teams are exactly the same up and down the pitlane.”

He acknowledged the increased dirty air produced by the new design may lead to tyre wear, but doesn’t anticipate it being a major factor for the team or drivers to manage.

“It’s a sprint scenario, the thing is now the cars have got a lot more downforce than previously,” he said.

“It’s possible we might have tyre wear issues but 20-minute races maximum, there’s usually a safety car which wipes out five minutes so you’re really looking at a 15-minute sprint. So tyre wear really shouldn’t be an issue.”

He stressed the importance of the team’s three cars qualifying well around the narrow Oulton Park circuit.

“Potentially, at a track like this it’s really ‘follow the leader’, it’s almost impossible to overtake around here with an aero car, so it’s all going to be about qualifying and the start.”