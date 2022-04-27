Edoardo Mortara: “If we can pull everything together, we will be at the front”

Edoardo Mortara saw his lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship disappear after a relatively disappointing Rome E-Prix weekend, but the ROKiT Venturi Racing driver is aiming big this weekend in what will be the Teams’ home event.

Mortara could only manage a seventh-place finish in race one in Rome before he retired early on in race two, and he arrives in Monaco this weekend fifth in the standings having been leading it before the two Italian races.

However, Mortara feels Venturi showed themselves to be competitive in Rome, but luck was not on their side, and he hopes to bounce back and score big for the team in Monte Carlo.

“Racing in Monaco is a clear highlight on any sporting calendar, but sharing a home with one of motorsport’s most iconic and legendary circuits makes it very personal to us as a team,” said Mortara.

“Racing on the full configuration of the Circuit de Monaco was a welcome challenge last season and we saw some strong racing throughout the field. This year, I believe we will see more of the same and I can’t wait to get out on track.

“We’re coming from two races in Rome in which we showed our competitiveness but unfortunately, we didn’t score the points we maybe deserved. There are highs and lows in every season though, and that’s part of Formula E.

“So far this year, we have shown that we have a competitive package, a strong team and a strong car and if we can pull everything together, we will be at the front and should hopefully be in a position to deliver a good result.”

“We have the performance to fight for a place on the podium” – Lucas di Grassi

Team-mate Lucas di Grassi also had a tough Rome weekend, failing to score in race one before taking an eighth place in race two to sit ninth in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

The Brazilian feels the team has shown itself to be a contender in every race weekend so far in the 2021-22 season, and he believes he should be in the fight for a podium finish this weekend in Venturi’s home race in Monaco.

“Monaco is ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race, it’s the biggest race in Formula E and it’s the most iconic circuit in motorsport,” said di Grassi.

“I’m going to be giving it my all to make the team and our supporters proud. So far this season we have shown strong pace in every race and we have the performance to fight for a place on the podium.”