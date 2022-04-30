Formula E

Frijns Happy with Fourth after Fearing Damage Would End Monaco E-Prix Chances

Credit: Sam Bloxham/FIA Formula E

Robin Frijns missed out on a podium finish in the Monaco E-Prix by less than two-tenths of a second on Saturday, but the Dutchman was pleased to score a good haul of points with fourth place.

The Envision Racing driver had started the race seventh after losing out to Stoffel Vandoorne in the quarter finals of the duels, but he was always in the hunt for the top three, although he ultimately fell short by just 0.174 seconds to DS Techeetah’s Jean-Éric Vergne.

Frijns admitted falling short of the top three was disappointing, but after damaging his car around mid-distance in Monaco, he was just happy to see the chequered flag and score twelve points towards the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“Overall it was not too bad,” said Frijns. “I think we could have got the podium, but I damaged the car halfway through the race, and for a while I thought my race was over.

“Pleased we managed to finish in fourth and take home some important points.”

Mixed Emotions for Cassidy after Seventh Place Finish

Team-mate Nick Cassidy believed he had a car better than his seventh-place finish showed, but the New Zealander was compromised by his starting position on Saturday afternoon.

Cassidy made a mistake during Qualifying, going off track at turn one, to leave himself eighteenth on the grid, but he fought back strongly in the race, using his first attack mode early and making several decisive overtakes to move into the top ten.

He was running eighth heading into the final lap, but Maximilian Günther’s struggles with energy consumption enabled Cassidy to move ahead of the German and finish seventh.  However, he knows the car was capable of a much better result.

“I think we managed to make the most of what we had, so I am happy, but also a bit sad as we had the pace to go further,” said Cassidy.

“As a team we worked really well and the communication throughout the race was spot on, on the track and off, we made some great steps today. I was disappointed to start the race so far back, but we have a strong car, so plenty of positives overall.”

Nick Cassidy ended seventh in Monaco – Credit: Simon Galloway/FIA Formula E
