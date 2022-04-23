BTCC

Goff splits with Team HARD. Racing ahead of 2022 season, no fourth CUPRA to run until Brands Hatch

Jack Goff - Team HARD. Racing - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Jack Goff has split with Team HARD. Racing ahead of the continuation seemingly of his multi-year deal in the CUPRA Leon on the eve of the new BTCC season beginning today (Saturday) at Donington Park.

Goff, a five time winner in the championship was absent during the Thruxton Official Season Launch with rumours swirling online that he had left the championship. He confirmed those rumours through social media this week.

A month ago I had to make the hardest decision after the Donington Park test and inform Team Hard that I will be stepping away from BTCC this 2022 season for multiple reasons,” wrote Goff on social media.

Team Hard came back with a new deal but unfortunately today I found out from them that this is no longer possible.

This has been the hardest decision for me, but I hope to be back in the future.

I wish all the best to Team Hard and Tony and I thank you for the years we have spent together.

We look ahead to new opportunities!

It was confirmed that there would be no new driver installed for Donington Park but TOCA have given the Tony Gilham ran squad grace in order to continue their TBL from Brands Hatch onwards with the driver announcement imminent.

