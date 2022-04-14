Halfords Racing with Cataclean reveal 2022 BTCC livery

Halfords Racing with Cataclean pre media day unveiled their livery for the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season with a mix of matt white, gloss silver and chrome vinyl set to adorn the Honda Civic Type R’s of Gordon Shedden and Dan Rowbottom.

This hit track for the first time on Wednesday at Thruxton and as Matt Neal, Team Principal for Team Dynamics said in the announcement, it harks back to his first season in the BTCC and what livery adorned his BMW M3 which will now be used by ‘Flash’ and ‘Rowbo’ from next weekend at Donington Park.

“I love the look of the new car,” said Team Principal Matt Neal. “It harks back to my first full season in BTCC in the black and silver BMW M3, a car that to this day is one of my favourite of all time.

“We’ve got a strong package this year with Dan [Rowbottom] and [Gordon Shedden] back at the helm – they gelled together really well last season and we are targeting titles this year with no shadow of a doubt. Hybrid testing has been going well and we feel we’ve got a good understanding of the technology; the big thing now is applying that in a race environment where I think a lot of strategies will be played out by all the teams!”