Hamilton remains with Team HARD. Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Nic Hamilton remains with Team HARD. Racing for the upcoming 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season, it was confirmed on Tuesday (12APR) before Media Day took place with the 29-year-old set for his third campaign with the Kent-based team.

Hamilton known as one of the most inspirational drivers in motorsport has steadily got better over the course of his BTCC career so far and after sealing a best qualifying position and a maiden points finish will aim for further consistency in the CUPRA Leon partnering Aron Taylor-Smith in the Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing set up.

I am a fighter and did everything in my power to confirm a drive for this season,” said Hamilton. “I’d like to thank Team HARD. Racing and my sponsors, without them I would not be on the grid this year.

Today is an incredibly proud moment for me personally, having overcome the recent challenges, I am more determined than ever to maximise the season and return to the grid with Team HARD.”

It’s great that Nic has chosen to remain with the team for 2022,” added the squad’s Managing Director, Tony Gilham. “He has been a fantastic asset to the team thus far and his determination to develop as a driver has seen him make great gains over his time with us.

Despite the fact that this will be our second season with the CUPRA Leon, the 2022 season poses a whole new challenge with the introduction of hybrid but it’s one we are looking forward to.

Having continuity with our driver line-up during this period is vital so it’s great to have Nic back in the hot seat.” 

