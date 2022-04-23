Hill begins BTCC Hybrid era with historic pole position at Donington Park

Jake Hill has claimed the first pole position of the new BTCC Hybrid era kicking off the 2022 season at Donington Park earlier today (23 April) making his mark in his first weekend in the BMW under the ROKiT MB Motorsport banner.

Starting the session, it began in dramatic fashion with Dan Cammish unable to register a time and having to scramble out of his Ford Focus ST due to a suspected fuel fire ending his challenge.

This allowed BMW to become the dominant force on the restart occupying the top five positions at one stage before eventually it was two teammates in Hill and Colin Turkington with the former sealing it by 0.018s.

Reigning champion, Ash Sutton in his first foray as part of NAPA Racing UK did provide some joy as he finished third ahead of Tom Ingram‘s Hyundai for Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com.

George Gamble backed up early promise from pre-season testing with a demon debut run to finish fifth for CarGods with Ciceley Motorsport, while Gordon Shedden follows alongside.

Stephen Jelley, Adam Morgan, Dan Rowbottom and Jason Plato round out the top ten with five BMW’s in the top eight going into tomorrow’s season opener in the East Midlands.