Jason Plato signs with BTC Racing for final season in BTCC with retirement set

Jason Plato completes the line-up for BTC Racing in the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season with his retirement also confirmed following one final swansong in the Honda Civic Type R joining Josh Cook and Jade Edwards.

It is a 23rd season for Plato who will aim to finally reach 100 race wins sitting on 97 wins overall and in what was seen by some as the worst kept secret due to Plato testing with BTC Racing as of late, he has put pen to paper to conclude his career with the Steve Dudman ran outfit.

“I have been able to watch BTC Racing from a distance, and I have seen the team go from strength to strength,” said Plato. “I raced against Josh Cook in previous seasons, and I know where the car is good and where it is not. The Honda has been good for many, many years in specific areas on tracks. It really has its strengths.

“I was very impressed on my first day, with what I saw from the team. There are a lot of very clever people there – everybody knows their role; everyone is bringing something to the engineering table we have. I have been fortunate enough, for the majority of my career, to have driven for world-class teams and worked with world-class people. And honestly, after one afternoon with BTC Racing I was genuinely impressed. I am really looking forward to it and there is a definite ambition and motivation there.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Jason to BTC Racing,” said Team Owner Steve Dudman. “Jason has shown what a world-class driver he is throughout his career, and I have always admired him. I believe that in the BTC Honda Civic he can reach his 100th win milestone and everyone at BTC Racing wants to share it with him. Jason is hugely capable of winning races and I’m sure he will be in the championship mix from the start.

“With his level of experience, technical understanding and natural speed, it’ll deliver results – JP has his mojo back for sure. I’m hugely excited to see what can be achieved this year with Jason at BTC Racing and we’re looking forward to working with him.”