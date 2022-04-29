Jean-Éric Vergne: “It’s a very exciting track for the drivers but also for the fans”

Jean-Éric Vergne arrives in Monaco for round six of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season at the head of the Drivers’ Championship standings, but the Frenchman has yet to taste victory this year, something he wants to rectify this weekend.

With the Paris E-Prix not on the calendar this year, Monaco represents the closest race Vergne has as a home event, and he and his DS Techeetah outfit are seeking to take their first wins of the year, even if the Frenchman sits on top of the standings after the first five races. He is two points clear of Envision Racing‘s Robin Frijns, and four ahead of Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne.

Vergne is the only driver on the grid to have scored points in each of the first five races, and he has two podiums finishes in that, a second place in Rome and a third in Mexico City. However, he wants to replicate the result of team-mate António Félix da Costa, who took victory when Formula E raced in Monaco last year.

And with overtaking a much easier proposition in Formula E compared to Formula 1 – Vergne has experience both during his career – he is confident he can be fighting at the front of the field again this weekend and consolidate his position atop the standings heading into the Berlin E-Prix.

“Monaco is one of my favourite tracks, I love it,” said Vergne. “It has a lot of history, the layout is also fantastic with up and down hills, fast corners, the swimming pool.

“In Formula 1 there is no way to overtake but in Formula E there are many corners where you can. It’s a very exciting track for the drivers but also for the fans. It’s a great track and I can’t wait to race on Saturday.”