Formula E

Mitch Evans Continues Strong Form to Take Pole Position for Monaco E-Prix

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sam Bloxham/FIA Formula E

Mitch Evans took a stunning pole position for the Monaco E-Prix on Saturday, with the in-form New Zealander beating Pascal Wehrlein in the final of the duels.

The Jaguar TCS Racing driver comes to Monaco on the back of a double victory in the Rome E-Prix, and Evans was in sublime form again to claim his first pole position of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Group Stage

Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team’s Stoffel Vandoorne topped Group A in Qualifying in Monaco, the Belgian finishing just ahead of Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team’s Wehrlein, while championship leader Jean-Éric Vergne of DS Techeetah and Lucas di Grassi of ROKiT Venturi Racing also made it through.

Sam Bird missed out on the top four by just 0.013 seconds, with Nissan e.damsMaximilian Günther sixth, while Daniel Ticktum was an encouraging seventh for NIO 333 FE Team, although he was as high as second at one point during the session.

Perhaps surprisingly, Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara was only eighth in the session, with Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy down in ninth after a mistake saw him go off the track at turn one.  Rounding out Group A were Dragon/Penske Autosport’s Sérgio Sette Câmara and Nissan’s Sébastien Buemi.

Evans topped Group B ahead of Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries, while Porsche’s André Lotterer and Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns also continued their amazing unbroken streak of getting into the duels in each of the opening six rounds of the 2021-22 season.

Just missing out on the duels by just under a tenth of a second was Mahindra Racing’s Oliver Rowland, while 2021 Monaco E-Prix winner António Félix da Costa also missed out as he ended sixth fastest in the second Techeetah.

Oliver Askew outqualified his Avalanche Andretti FE Team team-mate Jake Dennis as the pairing ending seventh and eighth, while Mahindra’s Alexander Sims, Dragon’s Antonio Giovinazzi and NIO 333’s Oliver Turvey rounded out Group B.

Duels

Evans went up against di Grassi in the Quarter finals, with the New Zealander beating the Brazilian by 0.285 seconds to advance.  Vergne then beat de Vries by 0.517 seconds in the second Quarter Final to book a semi-final spot.

It was a battle of the Porsche’s in the third Quarter Final, with Wehrlein edging out Lotterer by 0.268 seconds, while the final Quarter final was the closest of the four, with Vandoorne beating Frijns by 0.158 seconds.

Evans posted a time of 1:30.001 in the semi-final to knock out Vergne, the Frenchman ending only 0.117 seconds back.  Wehrlein then defeated Vandoorne in the second semi-final by 0.178 seconds.

The final saw Evans come out of the blocks quickly, and Wehrlein had no answer for the Jaguar driver’s pace.  He was ahead of a tenth of a second in the first sector and that gap continued to grow across the lap, with Evans posting a time of 1:29.839 to confirm the pole position.

Monaco E-Prix Qualifying Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
19Mitch EvansNZLJaguar TCS Racing1:29.839Duel Final
299Pascal WehrleinGERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.257Duel Final
325Jean-Éric VergneFRADS Techeetah+0.279Duel Semi-Final
45Stoffel VandoorneBELMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+0.404Duel Semi-Final
511Lucas di GrassiBRZROKiT Venturi Racing+0.499Duel Quarter-Final
636André LottererGERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.527Duel Quarter-Final
74Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Racing+0.612Duel Quarter-Final
817Nyck de VriesNEDMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+1.099Duel Quarter-Final
GROUP A TIMEGROUP B TIME
930Oliver RowlandGBRMahindra Racing+1.660
1010Sam BirdGBRJaguar TCS Racing+1.855
1113António Félix da CostaPORDS Techeetah+1.671
1228Maximilian GüntherGERNissan e.DAMS+2.060
1328Oliver AskewUSAAvalanche Andretti FE Team+1.775
1433Dan TicktumGBRNIO 333 FE Team+2.092
1527Jake DennisGBRAvalanche Andretti FE Team+1.991
1648Edoardo MortaraCHEROKIT Venturi Racing+2.136
1729Alexander SimsGBRMahindra Racing+2.094
1837Nick CassidyNZLEnvision Racing+2.170
1999Antonio GiovinazziITADragon/Penske Autosport+2.252
207Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRZDragon/Penske Autosport+2.298
218Oliver TurveyGBRNIO 333 FE Team+2.658
2223Sébastien BuemiCHENissan e.DAMS+2.346
Share
12701 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne Takes Championship Lead after Monaco E-Prix Victory

By
3 Mins read
Stoffel Vandoorne took a great victory around the streets of Monaco on Saturday to take over at the top of the ABB Formula E standings.
Formula E

Jean-Éric Vergne: “It’s a very exciting track for the drivers but also for the fans”

By
1 Mins read
Jean-Éric Vergne says overtaking is far easier at Monaco in Formula E compared to Formula 1, with the Frenchman eager for victory in the principality this weekend.
Formula E

Rowland Hoping Mahindra Racing’s ‘Hard Work’ Since Rome Pays Off in Monaco

By
2 Mins read
Oliver Rowland and Alexander Sims are looking for points this weekend as Formula E arrives in Monte Carlo for the Monaco E-Prix.