Mitch Evans on Monaco: “After a podium last year I want to reach the top step”

On the back of a double victory in the Rome E-Prix, Mitch Evans is eager to get back to racing this weekend as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship arrives in Monte Carlo for the Monaco E-Prix.

Despite not qualifying at the front of the field in either race in Rome, the Jaguar TCS Racing driver was unstoppable in racing conditions and claimed a terrific double win to move himself up to fourth in the Drivers’ Championship. Not bad for a driver who had scored only one point in the three preceding races.

Now Evans wants to replicate the form he showed in Rome this weekend in Monaco, and he wants to stand on the top step of the podium there in 2022 having finished third there last season.

“Rome was such an incredible weekend for me,” said Evans. “The team gave me a rapid race car and my championship is back on track.

“Formula E is incredibly competitive, and anything can happen so I know I need to deliver the same precision here in Monaco. With no race in New Zealand, Monaco is the closest to a home race for me so it feels even more special to race here and after a podium last year I want to reach the top step.”

“We’ve got a great chance for another strong race” – Sam Bird

Team-mate Sam Bird also had a strong weekend in Rome, but the British racer did not have the same kind of luck as Evans as he took a fifth place in race one before retiring late on in race two.

Bird has yet to win a race during the 2021-22 season to keep his amazing streak of winning a race in every Formula E campaign, but he has high hopes of a strong weekend in Monaco, a place where he feels Jaguar should have a competitive package.

“Monaco is a really special Formula E circuit, and certainly one of the most iconic, so I’m excited to be back again this weekend,” said Bird.

“There are plenty of opportunities to overtake and with the incredible pace we’ve seen in our Jaguar I-TYPE 5, we’ve got a great chance for another strong race.”