Nyck de Vries: “Monaco has always been a very special place to race”

Nyck de Vries is hoping to get his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title defence back on track this weekend in Monaco after a tough weekend for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team driver in Rome last time out.

The Dutchman retired from the opening race in Rome before finishing only fourteenth in race two to slip to eighth in the Drivers’ Championship standings heading into this weekend’s sixth round of the season.

However, de Vries remains confident that he can rebound in the best way possible this weekend and score good points to put him back into contention to retain his title at a venue he feels is a ‘very special’ one to race at.

“The Rome weekend was tough on us, but we’ve got a bit of a home race this week in Monaco, so I’m really looking forward to being able to hit back there,” said de Vries.

“Monaco has always been a very special place to race and things won’t be any different this year. In any case, I’m really excited at the thought of contesting another E Prix on the streets of the Principality.

“We’re already into the sixth race of the season which has picked up pace now, so here’s hoping that we can have a great event there with a decent result for the team.”

“I feel well prepared for the race weekend” – Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne had a much better weekend in Rome than de Vries, securing a second podium of the year in race one before adding a fifth place in race two to move up to third in the championship standings.

The Belgian says he is keen to continue his strong run of points scores this weekend around the principality of Monaco, although he hopes Mercedes are in a better position to fight towards the front of the field than they were when Formula E last raced there in 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to driving in Monaco, as it’s a bit of a home race for both Nyck and me,” said Vandoorne. “We weren’t particularly successful there last year, but hopefully, we can improve this season.

“I feel well prepared for the race weekend, and we should be in a better position to start from further up the field this year given the new qualifying format. As you are well aware, a lot should then be possible after that at this track.

“I expect this E-Prix to be very tricky once again in terms of energy management, but it is hard to predict. Monaco’s track is iconic and it’s a very prestigious race where everyone will be keen to secure a good result, so I’m pretty certain that all drivers and teams will have big plans for this particular event.

“We’ve had a good run of points just lately and hope to continue in the same vein at the weekend and maybe even improve a little.”