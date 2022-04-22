Porsche Supercup practice postponed due to heavy rain

Practice for the opening round of the 2022 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari has been postponed due to heavy rain and delays from the FIA Formula 1 World Championship qualifying session.

With rain disrupting the opening day of the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the practice session for the Porsche Supercup was due to follow the Formula 1 qualifying session.

Unfortunately due to five reg flags throughout that session the Porsche practice was pushed further back into the evening, ultimately it was a mixture of that and heavy rain that would lead the race organisers to postpone the session until Saturday morning.

The rescheduled session is due to take place from 9:15-10am CEST.

