Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Porsche Supercup practice postponed due to heavy rain

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Porsche

Practice for the opening round of the 2022 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari has been postponed due to heavy rain and delays from the FIA Formula 1 World Championship qualifying session.

With rain disrupting the opening day of the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the practice session for the Porsche Supercup was due to follow the Formula 1 qualifying session.

Unfortunately due to five reg flags throughout that session the Porsche practice was pushed further back into the evening, ultimately it was a mixture of that and heavy rain that would lead the race organisers to postpone the session until Saturday morning.

The rescheduled session is due to take place from 9:15-10am CEST.

Read our preview of the 30th Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season here.

Related posts
FeaturesPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

PREVIEW: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup enters 30th season at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

By
4 Mins read
The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup gets underway this weekend as it enters it’s thirtieth season this year. Former MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo lines up on a grid of 33 cars at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Porsche Carrera Cup DeutschlandPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Ten Voorde back with GP Elite to chase three-peat in Porsche Supercup and Carrera Cup Deutschland

By
1 Mins read
The champions are back in both Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland as Larry ten Voorde leads GP Elite six-car entry.
Porsche Carrera Cup DeutschlandPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Ammermüller leads Huber Racing Porsche Supercup and Carrera Cup Deutschland line up

By
2 Mins read
Four-car line up for Huber Racing is Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup featuring Michael Ammermüller, Morris Schuring, Rudy van Buren and Laurin Heinrich. Two more cars for Carrera Cup with Ariel Levi and Georgi Donchev.