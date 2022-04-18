Sagrera looking to move on quickly from Race 1 retirement

Javier Sagrera switched from Elite Motorsport to Carlin for his second season in the GB3 Championship in 2022, but his season got off to a nightmare start as he retired after a first-lap collision with team-mate Callum Voisin.

The Checkered Flag spoke to the Spanish driver ahead of Race 2 at Oulton Park.

“It’s a hard one to swallow when you get a DNF in the first race of the season, but it’s a long season so I think you have to keep your head up and keep working from that,” he said.

Though Sagrera and Carlin completed a fairly uninterrupted testing schedule over winter, the one-time podium finisher feels “it hasn’t been easy, and I think we have some work [to do] to catch up [and] be where I want to be, which is getting wins as soon as possible.”

GB3 has introduced the Tatuus MSV-022 this year, joining the F4 British Championship in running a halo-shod car for 2022, with an airbox meaning the car bears some resemblance to the Dallara 320 used in Euroformula Open.

Sagrera said “the halo doesn’t quite affect us because we tend to look quite far away, but actually the airbox is quite a big issue because it’s in our mirrors, so it is quite strange.”

“We do a bit of an extension [of the neck] to see a little more, but it is quite tricky to see out of the left mirror.”

However, he isn’t concerned the aerodynamic addition will pose a problem when defending.

“I think if you look less in your mirrors it will always be better for you; you have to always look forward so I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”

“In this championship it’s very difficult to overtake and these tracks are very narrow; I think the only tracks you can really race at are Silverstone and Spa.

“[Oulton Park] is all about doing a very good first lap, and from there trying to make the guy in front make a mistake.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to finishing this weekend, capitalis[ing] and get[ting] the most points possible, but I’m looking forward to making bigger steps in the next few races.”

Sagrera starts Race 2 from seventh place, with team-mates Roberto Faria and Voisin third and 11th respectively.