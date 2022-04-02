Seven Manufacturers Confirmed for Start of Formula E Gen 3 Era

Seven manufacturers have confirmed their presence in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship when the third-generation cars come into play next season.

Six of the current manufacturers will continue into Gen 3, while Italian manufacturer Maserati will join Formula E for the first time. Those remaining are DS Automobiles, Jaguar, Mahindra Racing, NIO 333, Nissan and Porsche AG.

The expected departure of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team has been confirmed, although rumours about talks between them and McLaren about a possible takeover continue to rumble.

The official team list will be released later in the year, while the Gen 3 car will be unveiled to the public on 28 April at the Yacht Club de Monaco, just prior to the Monaco E-Prix that takes place two days later.

“We are delighted to confirm the commitment of seven of the world’s leading car manufacturers to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and we look forward to seeing them battle against each other,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“As a proving ground for future mobility, Formula E has always been at the cutting-edge of technology – as exemplified by the Gen3 single-seater – and we are confident that the forthcoming era will mark an exciting chapter in the series’ electrifying story.”

Jamie Reigle, the CEO of Formula E, has welcomed the commitment of the seven teams to the future of Formula E, and he believes the next generation will take street racing to a whole new level.

“We are excited to welcome many of the world’s most innovative and competitive automotive manufacturers into the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Reigle.

“The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic city centre racing to a new level, creating more intense action and drama on the track while delivering a leap forward in electric mobility off it.

“It will set the standard for performance and efficiency and serve as further tangible evidence of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the championship.”