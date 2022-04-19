Stefan Parsons drops to part-time with BJMM

Eight races into the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Stefan Parsons has dropped his full-time effort with B.J. McLeod Motorsports in favour of a limited schedule, he announced Tuesday. However, the downscale also includes receiving an offer of which he did not disclose further details beyond it potentially helping his long-term aspirations.

“Although I am disappointed to not be racing at Talladega, I’ve been offered an opportunity that could potentially be highly beneficial to my career long term,” reads a statement from Parsons. “The No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports team will always be family. I look forward to going to battle with them for select races the remainder of this season.

“Thank you Mark Sokal for supporting me. I look forward to representing (sponsor) SOKAL for years to come. I will share my plans with everyone as soon as they are finalized.”

Parsons signed with BJMM for the full 2022 campaign after making sporadic starts for the team for the previous three years. After failing to qualify for the season opener and not finishing the next two starts due to being collected in crashes, he was running at the end of the last five races. His best finish is twenty-first at Phoenix and COTA, and he was thirty-first in points at the time of Tuesday’s news.

“Effective immediately, BJ McLeod Motorsports will field the No. 99 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry on a part-time basis,” BJMM said in a release. “We wish Stefan Parsons nothing but the best and look forward to having him drive the No. 99 in a handful of races during the remainder of the 2022 season as his schedule allows. The No. 5 and No. 78 entries will continue to compete full-time.”

As a result of the news, Parsons will skip Saturday’s Talladega Superspeedway race before returning the following week at Dover Motor Speedway. His full revised schedule was not revealed. Matt Mills and Josh Williams respectively drive the team’s other cars #5 and #78.