Superb Shedden seals Race Two triumph at Donington Park, Hill set for reverse grid pole after incredible surge

Gordon Shedden backed up his opening BTCC podium of the season handed to the Halfords Racing with Cataclean driver after Jake Hill‘s disqualification by claiming a race win at Donington Park, where he sealed a double triumph towards the back end of last season.

‘Flash’ opened his hybrid win account showing the prowess of the Honda Civic Type R in a great battle with Tom Ingram who sealed the season opener earlier today.

But it was George Gamble who stole the headlines with the Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport driver producing a demon move to get off the line into second with Colin Turkington not making it off the line. Only for Shedden to utilise his hybrid to gain a place and go second on Lap Four but the rookie still finished with his maiden podium on his first weekend of BTCC action ahead of Adam Morgan as the Ciceley BMW’s continue to show the WSR effort how its done in Donington.

Ingram led until lap ten and again Shedden used his hybrid to great effect to gain the lead and a battle between the duo ensued from there all the way until the end of the race with ‘Flash’ unable to surge away.

Josh Cook managed to find his way past Ash Sutton into fifth place going down the order as the NAPA Racing UK effort unable to find top form as of yet with Dan Cammish once again going through woes also.

While Bobby Thompson on his return to the championship surged the CUPRA Leon for Team HARD. Racing into seventh ahead of Dan Lloyd and Jake Hill showed his pace and took out some frustration after failing the ride height coming from the back to finish ninth ahead of Rory Butcher.

The luck may finally be on his side with Hill starting on pole for the reverse grid after ball number nine picked out by TOCA boss Alan Gow. He starts ahead of Lloyd, Thompson, Sutton and Cook to round out the top five, with Gamble, Ingram, Shedden and Butcher set to round out the top ten.