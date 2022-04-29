Team Principals React to Formula E’s Gen 3 Car after Monaco Unveiling

James Barclay, the Team Principal of Jaguar TCS Racing, admits everyone within the team are excited by the Gen 3 Formula E car, which was unveiled to the world at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Thursday.

The quickest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient car to date will begin its tenure in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in season nine beginning in January 2023, and Jaguar have unveiled a concept livery for the car.

Jaguar are one of seven automobile manufacturers to commit to the Gen 3 era of Formula E, and Barclay says the new regulations will see faster and more exciting racing from next season.

“Everyone is excited at Jaguar TCS Racing to reveal our test car concept livery for Gen3 with a fresh, modern design,” said Barclay. “The abstract livery marks a bold look for the team as we prepare for the next era of Formula E.

“Gen3 is an important milestone for the World Championship with the most advanced electric race car we have seen. We expect the new Gen3 race cars to bring even faster, exciting and more dramatic wheel-to-wheel action in new city centre race tracks.

“The Jaguar TCS Racing team is ready to take on the new challenge and we are looking forward to compete with this new car and technology against the very best.”

Gen 3 Car ‘The Championship’s Coming of Age’ – Dilbagh Gill

Another Team Principal with interest in the Gen 3 car is Mahindra Racing’s Dilbagh Gill, who is happy to see the team who were the first to commit to Formula E in its infancy remain on the grid for the new era.

Gill believes the Gen 3 era is a sign of Formula E’s ‘coming of age’, and although he expects further progress to come in future generations, the latest car is a positive step in the right direction.

“Mahindra was the first manufacturer to enter Formula E ahead of season one,” said Gill. “We always believed in the vision set out in the series’ inception and the team at Mahindra Racing committed to working hard to see it come to fruition over the next eight seasons.

“During this time Gen1 made way for the much-improved Gen2, which brought us new levels of efficiency, sustainability and competition, and now we stand on the precipice of Gen3: the championship’s coming of age.

“Aside from the steps forward in performance and sustainability, we believe that we are now truly developing the technology that will shape our future with a greater focus on race to road transference.

“This is what we have all been working towards since day one, but the race is far from over.”