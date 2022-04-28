W Series Announces its 2022 Broadcast Talent Team

David Coulthard MBE, Ted Kravitz, and Lee McKenzie have been presenting W Series since its first ever season in 2019. For its third season, they will be joined by Alex Jacques, Billy Monger, Amy Reynolds, and Naomi Schiff. Jacques, Monger, Reynolds and Schiff all joined W Series’ broadcast team last year after the all-female-championship started its Grand Prix support weekends with Formula One.

The 2022 W Series Championship will race at eight Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends, with double headers in Miami at the start of the season and Mexico City at the end of the season. The 10-race calendar kicks off in Miami on 6-8 May 2022 and will be broadcast by Sky Sports, after it was announced the Series had signed a three year deal for its coverage. Previously, W Series was shown on Channel 4 but now only highlights will be available, apart from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone which will be shown live alongside Sky.

Credits: W Series Media

Lee McKenzie will be W Series’ 2022 presenter. She is a broadcast journalist and presenter working in Formula 1, presenting international rugby, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the Paralympics.

Alex Jacques will be the lead commentator. Jacques is also a lead commentator for Formula One coverage on Channel 4 as well as being a lead commentator for FIA Formula 2.

David Coulthard will be the championship’s co-commentator. Coulthard has won 12 Formula One Grand Prix races and is a commentator and co-presenter for the F1 coverage on Channel 4. He is a Chairman of W Series’ Advisory Board and President of the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

Billy Moner will join David Coulthard in being a co-commentator. Monger is a double-amputee British racing driver and achieved his first single-seater win at the Pau Grand Prix in 2019. He has worked as an analyst for Channel 4’s Formula One in addition to Paralympics coverage. In 2020, Monger was a co-commentator for W Series’ Esports League.

Ted Kravitz will be a pitlane reporter. Kravitz is pitlane reporter for Formula One and has been presenting with Sky Sports F1 since 2012.

Amy Reynolds will be joining Kravitz as a pitlane reporter. She has had experience in motorsport broadcast journalism and has presented MotoGP since 2015. She has also covered the FIM MXGP World Motocross Championship and the FIM Speedway World Championship.

Finally, Naomi Schiff will be W Series’ 2022 analyst. Schiff is a racing driver and competed in W Series first season in 2019 where she later became an ambassador and presenter for the championship. In 2022, she started as an analyst for Sky Sports F1 and presents ‘Any Driven Monday’.