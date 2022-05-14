Avalanche Andretti to be Powered by Porsche from Start of Gen3 Era

The Avalanche Andretti FE Team has announced that they will be powered by Porsche powertrains from the start of season nine, replacing BMW.

BMW withdrew their factory team at the end of season seven but allowed Andretti to continue to use their powertrains for an additional season, but new regulations for season nine – the first of the Gen 3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – meant it was impossible for this partnership to continue further.

Porsche committed themselves to the Gen 3 era and will now also provide powertrains to a customer team alongside their own Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team, much to the delight of Roger Griffiths, the Team Principal of Avalanche Andretti FE Team.

“Season 9 will be an important year for our team and the series,” said Griffiths. “It was vital that we made a strong choice in our powertrain provider in preparation for this new chapter and exciting generation of car – and we have that in Porsche. We are looking forward to starting Gen3 as a formidable competitor.

“We remain focused on the rest of this season, we continue our powertrain relationship with BMW, who have been a valued partner to our team and will support us until the end of this season. We’ve had many successes together through the years and thank them for both their partnership and friendship.”

Thomas Laudenbach, the Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, says it was important that the customer team they chose to supply powertrains to showcased the same kind of passion and professionalism that they have, which is why they chose to supply the Andretti outfit.

“It’s important for us to support a customer team that demonstrates the same passion and professionalism in Formula E as we do,” said Laudenbach. “Avalanche Andretti has raced in Formula E since the inaugural 2014 season.

“For us, it’s a huge vote of confidence that one of the most experienced teams has chosen to work alongside Porsche from Season 9 onwards and wants to field two Porsche 99X Electric racers.

“Porsche and Andretti are united by a long tradition, and it all started when Mario and Michael made their Le Mans debuts in a Porsche 956 in 1983. We’re delighted that the tradition is continuing in Formula E, and we hope our partnership will be just as successful.”

Michael Andretti, the CEO and Chairman of Andretti Autosport, says they are proud to be uniting with Porsche from next season, and he feels the partnership is feels like a natural fit.

“Our Formula E journey began with Season 1 and we’re very proud to now be looking ahead to the next generation of the sport,” Andretti said. “Avalanche Andretti FE has an ambition to win, and with the support of Porsche, we have full confidence in our performance and growth.

“The agreement is an important step in our future and commitment to our sport, partners, and fans. Our history with Porsche as two historic racing teams means this collaboration was a natural fit, and we look forward to a new chapter starting in 2023.”