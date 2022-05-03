Brazil to Join Formula E Calendar for First Time in Season Nine with São Paulo Race

For the first time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will race in Brazil, with a race in São Paulo having been announced on Monday. The event will first join the calendar in season nine starting in early 2023.

Previous attempts to race in Brazil have ultimately proved unsuccessful, but the latest news sees the city that hosts the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix join the calendar for the first time on a five-year contract, with an option for an extension.

Season nine is set to get underway in 2023 and will see the first year of the Gen 3 Formula E cars, and Alberto Longo, Formula E co-founder and Chief Championship Officer, has welcomed the news that the next generation cars will race in Brazil.

“We are delighted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be heading to Brazil for the very first time pending approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council in June,” said Longo. “The country has a huge, long-standing passion for motorsport, it’s a big market as one of the largest countries in the world, and São Paulo itself is a historic race location.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Brazilian fans, they are like no other and there is sure to be a lively, unique atmosphere as the fans enjoy Formula E racing with the leap forward in technology and performance we are going to see with Gen3.”

Ricardo Nunes, the Mayor of São Paulo, says the agreement to host Formula E lines up with the Brazilian city’s objectives, and he cannot wait to see the action unfold next year.

“Hosting an E-Prix is completely lined up with the city objectives: to attract events that promote São Paulo’s image to the whole world, to move the economy and create jobs with events tourism; furthermore, to foment sustainable development,” he said.

Lucas di Grassi, a Brazilian currently racing in Formula E with ROKiT Venturi Racing, says he is delighted to see a Formula E race being held in his homeland, and he hopes to be there to compete in 2023.

“The news of São Paulo hosting the next generation of Formula E is music to my ears,” said di Grassi. “Not only does this milestone signify the return of the pinnacle of electric motorsport to South America but it’s an important step towards the electrification of the Brazilian automotive market.

“On a personal note, there is nothing like the pride and incredible energy of the Brazilian racing fans so it would be a dream come true for me to race in this game-changing championship in front of a home crowd.”