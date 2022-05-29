Cook clinches Thruxton double, Plato on pole for reverse grid

After becoming the undisputed King of Thruxton in the opening race of the day, Josh Cook extended that moniker further as well as his Drivers’ Standings lead by doubling up in a near repeat of Race One in the end result.

Cook lost the lead at the start as he did in the opener with the Rich Energy BTC Racing driver losing out to ROKiT MB Motorsport ace Jake Hill but on the final complex, the former retook the lead and again they continued their battle all the way to the finish. Now though they both occupy the top two positions in the drivers’ standings.

Ash Sutton made sure it would be an identical podium too as the NAPA Racing UK driver continues a superb weekend after a poor start to the season as the team of the reigning champion and Dan Cammish continue to tweak their setup accordingly. Colin Turkington was behind him.

While Dan Rowbottom and Adam Morgan performed superbly to finish fifth and sixth, with Morgan now starting second on the reverse grid behind a certain Jason Plato who will hope to mirror his teammates efforts in the Honda and seal his first win for BTC Racing as well as take his tally to 98 race wins.

Behind Plato, Tom Ingram surged from the back of the grid to take eighth in another superb masterclass from the Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com driver who due to the dominance of Cook, Hill and Sutton has fallen down the order in the Drivers Standings. Ash Hand finished inside the top ten ahead of teammate, Michael Crees as the Power Maxed Racing duo continue to show good pace.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Thruxton

1. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing 16 laps

2. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +0.487s

3. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +3.067s

4. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +3.717s

5. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +7.806s

6. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +8.763s

7. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +10.488s

8. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15.424s

9. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15.735s

10. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +19.736s

11. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +20.844s

12. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +21.559s

13. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +21.678s

14. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +22.926s

15. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +23.146s

16. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +23.862s

17. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +24.178s

18. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +25.396s

19. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +38.980s

20. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +39.435s

21. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +39.712s

22. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +46.538s

23. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +47.835s

24. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +48.393s

25. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +2 laps

26. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +5 laps

27. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +7 laps

28. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +11 laps